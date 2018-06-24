Queen Elizabeth II reportedly snubbed Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Royal Ascot last week.

Sophie and Prince Edward’s 19th anniversary took place last Tuesday, but it was not acknowledged by the Queen or on the Royal Family’s Twitter account. Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express, claimed that Sophie was once considered as the Queen’s favorite.

However, it was Meghan Markle that dominated the headlines this week at the Royal Ascot. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed having a sweet moment with Her Majesty.

In related news, Sophie and Markle also made headlines at the Royal Ascot for other reasons. First, Sophie was attacked by a bug while on board the carriage with Markle. Prince Harry’s wife comforted Sophie by tapping her shoulder and asking if she is doing okay.

Sophie was photographed at the Royal Ascot with a huge blue diamond ring, and some royal fans thought that the ring was borrowed from Princess Diana. However, Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for Express, clarified that it was different from the Princess of Wales blue sapphire ring.

Princess Diana’s Asprey ring was created on a 24-carat yellow gold band, while Sophie’s jewelry is set on a pale metal plate.

The mom of Princes William and Harry was first spotted wearing her during a trip to Sydney in 1996. A year later, she wore it again at a private auction of her dress. Months after being seen with her ring the second time, the late Princess died in a fatal car crash in Paris.

Prior to her death, Princess Diana wrote a will where she said that all of her jewelry should go to her sons.

“I would like to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it,” she said.

