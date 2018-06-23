Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was recently spotted wearing a large blue stone ring at the Royal Ascot.

The piece of jewelry has some similarities with Princess Diana’s aquamarine and diamond ring so some royal fans thought that Sophie borrowed the late princess’ jewelry.

Years ago, Princess Diana opted to wear her aquamarine and diamond ring to replace the engagement ring that was given to her by Prince Charles. Just recently, royal fans saw the accessory again when Meghan Markle wore it during her wedding reception at the Frogmore House on May 19.

Despite the similarity between Sophie and Princess Diana’s rings, Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for Express, clarified that the former didn’t borrow jewelry from Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom. After all, Princess Diana’s Asprey ring was created on a 24-carat yellow gold band. Sophie’s ring is set on a pale metal band.

Last month, Grant Mobley, a gemologist, estimated the prices of Princess Diana’s ring at $99,500. The accessory was only worn by the mom of two in public a few times. Princess Diana was first photographed with the ring during her trip to Sydney in 1996. A year later, she also wore it at a private auction of her dress. Months after, she died in a fatal car crash in Paris.

In her will, Princess Diana left all of her jewelry to her two children. “I would like to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”

Years later, both Prince William and Prince Harry fulfilled their mom’s final wish. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his mom’s sapphire engagement ring. Markle’s engagement ring featured two diamonds from one of Princess Diana’s brooches.

Princess Diana was also honored at both of her sons’ weddings. Prince William and Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs