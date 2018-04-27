Actress Molly Ringwald took to Twitter on Thursday to express her gratitude to Southwest Airlines for their assistance after her father narrowly survived a medical emergency onboard a recent flight.

In her tweet, Ringwald pointed out that though everyone likes to publically shame airlines nowadays, she would like to say thank you to the flight crew who landed the plane in an emergency which helped save her father’s life.

Ringwald’s father is well-known jazz pianist Robert Scott “Bob” Ringwald, who happens to be blind.

In response to Ringwald’s tweets, Southwest Airlines also issued a statement and said, “While we are not able to share details about the emergency, we are proud of our Flight Attendants and Pilots who do outstanding things every day to ensure Safety is at the forefront of everything they do.”

“Molly, we are so happy to hear that your father was taken care of by our Crew today. We would love to follow-up further so that we can recognize our Crew,” the airline added.

The airline further confirmed the Austin, Texas-bound flight was safely diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was met by emergency medical crews who transported the passenger to a local hospital for further treatment.

Photo: Getty Images / Dominick Reuter

The positive statement about the airlines comes just a few days after a Dallas-bound Southwest Airline flight (1380) blew an engine, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuring seven others.

Reports state rest of the people on the plane were saved because the pilot was well equipped and landed the plane safely. The passenger who lost her life was identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Riordan was sitting on the left side of the plane when something heavy flew into the window on her side after the engine exploded, leaving a large hole near her. Though fellow passengers managed to not let her get sucked in, Riordan died of her injuries.

Southwest Airlines later released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident. The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We have activated our emergency response team and are deploying every resource to support those affected by this tragedy."

Here’s an excerpt from the statement that Riordan’s family issued after the tragedy:

"Jennifer Riordan has passed away as a result of previously reported events on Southwest Airlines flight #1380. Jennifer’s vibrancy, passion, and love infused our community and reached across our country. Her impact on everything and everyone she touched can never be fully measured. …We do ask that those who seek to express their condolences and prayers, as well as media outlets, respect our privacy at this time. Our family and friends need this time to both grieve and celebrate Jennifer’s impact on us all. In her memory — please remember to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing."