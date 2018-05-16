ABC is moving “Speechless” to a new day.

The network announced Tuesday that Season 3 of the Scott Silveri-created series will air every Friday at 8:30 p.m. The half-hour comedy aired Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. during its first two seasons.

According to TVLine, ABC’s decision to move “Speechless,” along with its fellow comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat,” to Friday could be an effort to blunt the impact of “Last Man Standing’s” arrival on Fox. The news outlet noted that the last time ABC led off Friday with a comedy was during the 2016-17 TV season with none other than “Last Man Standing.”

The show’s Season 3 renewal was first announced by series star Minnie Driver and was later confirmed by the show’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“THIS JUST IN: #spechless picked up for a 3rd season HA! Brilliant. Couldn’t be happier,” Driver tweeted on May 10. “So happy I spelt #speechless wrong ....”

In an Instagram post, Driver revealed that the next season will have 22 episodes. The show’s debut season had 23 installments, while its sophomore run was comprised of 18.

On the series, Driver plays Maya DiMeo, the matriarch of an unconventional family whose lives revolve around JJ (Micah Fowler), a child with special needs. John Ross Bowie plays Maya’s husband Jimmy, while Mason Cook and Kyla Kennedy portray their younger children Ray and Dylan, respectively. Cedric Yarbrough also stars as JJ’s aide Kenneth.

Shortly after news of the Season 3 renewal broke, Fowler took to Instagram to reveal how excited he is for the new season. The 20-year-old actor, who has cerebral palsy, also thanked the fans for making the season renewal possible.

Plot details about Season 3 are being kept under wraps, but last season ended with the DiMeos getting evicted out of their house. Also in the last installment, JJ got nominations from two film festivals for his horror project. The first one chose him specifically for his disability out of tokenism, while producers of the second festival had no idea he had a disability. Ray, meanwhile, let himself take falls in basketball to win back Taylor but ultimately decided to let her go to improve himself.

Will you watch Season 3 of “Speechless”? Tell us in the comments section below!