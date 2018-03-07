Mel C has denied the Spice Girls' invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

On Tuesday, Mel C attended The Prince's Trust Awards in London. During the event, she debunked Mel B's statement suggesting that all five Spice Girls received an invite to the royal wedding.

"Oh yes there's been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn't turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow," Mel C told E! News.

"I think [Mel B] was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit," she added.

Mel C said the same thing in her interview with The Sun.

"I've met PRINCE CHARLES lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers," Mel C said. "I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke."

Mel C also added that it is unlikely for Spice Girls to reunite as Victoria Beckham has been vocal about her resistance for a reunion. There are also no plans for the four girls to go on tour as a foursome.

"That would be a very fitting place for the Spice Girls to reform but unfortunately I don't think you'll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year," Mel C said about the rumors of Spice Girls performing at London Pride.

Mel B appeared on "The Real" last week. During her appearance, the former Spice Girls singer was asked if she's going to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. She nodded and added that the other four members of Spice Girls got their invites too.

Spice Girls attendance at the royal wedding will not be surprising. Prince Harry has a sentimental reason for including them on his guest list.

In 1997, a few months after Princess Diana died from a car accident, Prince Charles took Prince Harry to South Africa. During their visit, the duo met the Spice Girls after their concerts at the home of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry had a photo session with Spice Girls. In one snap, the groom to be appeared shy but was all smiles as he squeezed in among the performers.

