“Spider-Man: Homecoming 2” officially has a title. Star Tom Holland revealed Thursday that the 2019 flick has a new subtitle, so it’s time to give a run down everything we know about the movie so far.

Title: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the new title, according to Holland’s Instagram. It’s worth noting that it’s the second Spider-Man movie to have “home” in the title, with the first being called “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland has previously said that he is signed on for a trilogy. This could be a shared theme among the titles.

Release Date: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will hit theaters July 5, 2019. It’s the only post-“Avengers 4” movie to have a confirmed release date.

Villain: Mysterio is reported to be the villain Peter faces off against. Variety reported that Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to play the baddie last month. Mysterio is the villain name for Quentin Beck, a Hollywood special effects artist who realizes his talents could be used to pull off real crimes.

New Characters: That Variety report also indicates that a major female character will be introduced. It isn’t clear which character it will be. While rumors of Black Cat’s introduction have been shut down, there is still speculation that Jessica Drew could be introduced.

Post-“Avengers 4”: The fourth team-up will be a closing chapter on a huge arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The comic book adaptation studio specifically wanted Peter to be the first movie after the climactic ending. While some are teasing that the movies following “Infinity War” might take place before Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) destruction, Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige has confirmed that this movie takes place after.

“What is it like to try to go back to a normal life after what happens in this movie [Infinity War]? Not to mention what happens in the next [Avengers] movie,” Feige told IGN. “It’s fun to see that, because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward. And you can do it in a way that is tonally unique, and tonally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films that people are about to see.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Amy Pascal told Fandom last year that the sequel “will start a few minutes after ‘Avengers 4’ wraps as a story.”

Going Global: The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel is filming in London, which has been the case for several other Marvel movies, like “Guardians of the Galaxy.” However, it seems the “Far From Home” title should be interpreted literally. Feige confirmed that Peter won’t just be hanging around Queens this time.

“We start filming early July,” Feige told io9. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Goodbye Iron Man: Peter may have joined the Avengers in “Infinity War,” but his mentor won’t be around. The Hollywood Reporter revealed last year that Robert Downey Jr. won’t appear in the sequel. However, another unidentified hero will reportedly be in “Far From Home.”

Director: Jon Watts will return to direct “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” He helmed last summer’s well-received outing with the webslinger as well.

The one thing fans do not have yet is plot details. Marvel is notoriously secretive, but star Tom Holland is just as well-known for his inability to keep secrets. Expect more details to slip as filming begins soon.