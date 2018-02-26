Louisiana police on Tuesday investigated a high school student and his home after he allegedly compared a square root symbol to a gun during class.

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday responded to accusations of terrorist threats at Oberlin High School, according to KATC, an ABC affiliate in Lafayette, Lousiana.

The incident reportedly occurred when one student wrote out a math problem on the chalkboard that contained a square root symbol, which led another student to liken it to a weapon. Then several other students continued the conversation, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said that the student in question made comments that could be interpreted as a threat when taken out of context, which led police to search the student's home.

During the probe, police said they found no guns or questionable items. Police also said that they found no evidence that led them to believe that the student intended to harm anyone.

"The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment, but in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges," the department wrote in a Facebook post, adding that no disciplinary action has been taken, but will be determined by the Allen Parish School Board.

The news comes a week after a former student opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring several others.

The tragedy sparked national conversations regarding gun laws and the availability of assault weapons to the public. Since Thursday, major companies, including Bank of America, announced plans to address gun manufactures on how to prevent mass shootings.

"[A]n immediate step we’re taking is to engage the limited number of clients we have that manufacture assault weapons for non-military use to understand what they can contribute to this shared responsibility," the company said in a statement, according to Reuters.

