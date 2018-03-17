Millions of people around the world, whether Irish, Irish-descended or otherwise, will dress up in green and partake in some serious drinking Saturday. However, St. Patrick’s Day is not just about drinking beer, wearing green, shamrocks and participating in parades. The celebrations are deeply rooted in the real man behind the Irish holiday. Many, though, will not quite actually know why they are engaging in the annual ritual of observing St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are a few facts about St. Patrick and the holiday so you can be a little wiser on March 17:

St. Patrick was actually born in Britain and his birth name was Maewyn Succat. However, he changed it to "Patricius" after becoming Ireland’s patron saint. St. Patrick, whose death is marked every year March 17, is considered to be one of Christianity’s most famous figures.

He was born in Britain toward the end of the fourth century and was said to have been kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken to Ireland at the age of 16. During his six years in prison, legend has it that he discovered Christianity and heard the voice of God asking him to make his escape.

Although he soon made his way back to Britain, a second revelation from God informed him to return to Ireland as a missionary.

So, St. Patrick was not Irish and his parents were Roman citizens.

The most famous legend surrounding St. Patrick is he is the main reason for Ireland not having any snakes. The story goes that he banished them from the country by chasing them into the sea. However, all sorts of evidence suggest snakes were never there in the country.

Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri