Stacy Keibler has a bun in the oven. The former WWE wrestler and actress is once again pregnant with husband Jared Pobre.

On Friday, Us Weekly sources confirmed that Keibler and her husband of almost four years are expecting their second baby after welcoming their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August 2014 — the same year that they secretly tied the knot.

Days before the confirmation, Keibler was spotted with her baby bump stopping by the Erewhon Natural Foods in Los Angeles by Daily Mail. The 38-year-old donned black leggings, a gray jacket and a fitted purple tank top that emphasized her growing belly.

Prior to tying the knot with the businessman, Keibler was in a highly publicized romance with A-list Hollywood actor George Clooney. The two stared dating in 2011, but called it quits in 2013.

Keibler was the one who broke things off with Clooney, according to an Access Hollywood source. “She has a lot on her plate here in LA and he’s also very busy with work until at least the end of the year,” the source said.

Months after ditching Clooney, Keibler got together with her longtime friend, Pobre. They then decided to walk the aisle a year later. Keibler admitted at the time that she never thought of getting married and becoming a mother until she and Pobe became an item.

“Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom! You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year,” Keibler wrote in her now-defunct blog. “Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.”

Ever since she gave birth to her first child, the “Samurai Girl” star kept a low profile by shutting down her blog and keeping off of social media. In fact, she hasn’t updated her Instagram account since September 2015.

Meanwhile, Clooney went on to marry Amal Alamuddin in 2014. The couple welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

