Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has threatened to take legal action against those claiming that he is a victim of elder abuse.

In a nearly two-minute-long video shared by TMZ, the 95-year-old refuted claims that he has suffered mistreatment at the hands of his friends or employees, including his caretaker Keya Morgan, who helped Lee shoot the footage. He also vocalized his willingness to sue anyone who has made those allegations, which he labeled as "slander."

"You people have been publishing the most hateful, harmful material about me and about my friend Keya and some others," Lee explained. "Material which is totally incorrect, totally based on slander, totally the type of thing that I'm going to sue your [expletive] off when I get a chance."

The video response follows an article published Tuesday by the Hollywood Reporter which included accusations that Lee had been the target of physical and physiological abuse by those around him.

The story highlighted a legal document that Lee reportedly signed in February revealing that he and his daughter Joan Celia Lee were engaged in a dispute over the comic book writer's estate.

The piece also profiled three men with "bad intentions" — Jerardo "Jerry" Olivarez, Morgan and J.C.'s attorney, Kirk Schenck — who Lee said "improperly influenced" his daughter to "gain control over assets, property and money."

"It's as if you suddenly have a vendetta against me and against the people I work with," Lee said. "Well, I want you to know I'm going to spend every penny I have to put a stop to this and to make you sorry that you suddenly went on a one-man campaign against somebody with no proof, no evidence, no anything, but you've decided that people are mistreating me, and therefore you're going to publish those articles... I want you to know, if you don’t stop these articles and publish retractions, I'm going to sue your [expletive] off."

The news comes amid a particularly turbulent time for Lee, whose wife of 70 years, Joan Lee, died in July of complications from a stroke. Lee recently suffered health issues of his own and in February announced he had been battling pneumonia, according to TMZ.

Lee, in collaboration with several artists including Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, co-created fictional characters including "Spider-Man," "Doctor Strange," and "Black Panther," which have since been developed into blockbuster films.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly