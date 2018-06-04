Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the song “Stand By Me” to be played at their wedding on May 19. It was performed by the Kingdom Choir.

Weeks after their nuptials, Mike Stoller, the co-writer of the track, revealed that he was delighted to know the song was chosen to be part of the royal couple’s big day.

“I’d been told it was among a number of songs being considered for the wedding, but that was all. So to see it on the phone – I was completely thrilled. The performance maintained all the spirit of the original, yet it was solemn and just seemed so perfect for the occasion,” he said (via Express).

Stoller co-write “Stand By Me” with its singer, Ben E. King, in 1961. Since then, over 400 versions of the single have been recorded. Some of the artists that have covered it include John Legend, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Otis Redding, and more.

It has been reported that Prince Charles suggested a gospel choir should be added to Prince Harry and Markle’s pool of wedding performers. After Kingdom Choir was selected, it was Markle who asked them to sing “Stand By Me.”

Stoller described Kingdom Choir’s live act and said, “The performance was so beautiful, so perfect. I was very moved.”

He also revealed that he received several emails from fans who found the interpretation of the choir very touching.

“I’ve had hundreds of emails, many of them very emotional – people saying they were in tears watching that performance,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Stoller also expressed his desire to meet Prince Harry and Markle. He said that if the opportunity will arise, he would love to have a conversation with the couple.

“I’d love to see that royal couple – they embody so many things that are so important to me,” he said.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) on May 19. Their ceremony was attended by 600 guests. A carriage procession followed at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). A lunch reception was held at St. George’s Hall thereafter.

