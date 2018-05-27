The Washington Capitals look to shed their under-achieving reputation while the Vegas Golden Knights hope to continue their Cinderella story when the puck drops Monday in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals.

The Golden Knights enter the series as the favorites, according to betting site OddsShark. The Golden Knights are listed at -135, while the Caps are +115 underdogs. Should Vegas pull off the win, they will become the first expansion team to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas entered the season at +20,000 to win the title.

Both clubs boast goalies that have thrived in the playoffs. The Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury has come alive from the start of the playoffs, with a 1.68 goals-against average. Braden Holtby has been impressive as well for Washington, owning a 2.04 GAA.

The Capitals have done a better job of scoring than the Golden Knights in the playoffs and were barely short of Vegas in the regular season. Washington averaged 3.12 goals in the regular season and 3.47 in the playoffs, while Vegas averaged 3.27 in the regular season and 2.87 in the regular season.

Washington also has Alex Ovechkin, who has been among hockey's best players over the years but has never won a Stanley Cup. There had been some doubts that Ovechkin would ever lead the Caps to a title, but he has given some inspired performances this season. The 32-year-old Russian has 12 goals in 17 playoff games.

“There were a lot of people doubting that he still had what it took,” Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post about Ovechkin. “The great players take exception to that. A lot of things were said at the end of last year in the press, Twitter, whatever – the social medias and all that. And they’re hurtful, and I think he took it personally. He said, ‘I’m going to show you I’m still a great player.’ And he did.”

What the Golden Knights lack in star power they have made up for with grit and team play.

Jonathan Marchessault has led Vegas in the playoffs with eight goals, but he is followed close behind by William Karlsson and Alex Tuch, who both have six.

Karlsson has been a revelation this season, with 78 points after just a combined 45 points the past two seasons. Head coach Gerard Gallant told Hockey Central at Noon that the Swedish star blended well with his teammates and made the most of his ice time. Karlsson averaged 18:43 minutes in 2017-18, compared to 14:28 in 2015-16 and 13:23 in 2016-17.

“He took advantage of playing with two guys that’ve been really solid hockey players that I know pretty well in Reilly Smith and Marchessault, and they clicked from day one when they went together,” Gallant said.

"He's got a lot of confidence."

Vegas has a 12-3 record up in the playoffs, while Washington has a 12-7 record. The Golden Knights have home-ice advantage in the series.

Prediction: Capitals in 6

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images