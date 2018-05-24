History will be made in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, no matter which team wins the title. The Washington Capitals have never won a championship in their 44-year existence, and the Vegas Golden Knights are still in their expansion season.

Vegas is a slight betting favorite after having a more successful regular season, as well as an easier time in the conference finals. The Golden Knights had 109 points, finishing four points ahead of the Capitals in the overall NHL standings. They needed just five games to get past the Winnipeg Jets last round, watching from home as Washington survived a seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No one expected the expansion franchise to win the Western Conference, and they might be in the midst of the most improbable title run in the history of American team sports. The Golden Knights had 500-1 odds to win the championship before the season began, though they quickly proved to be real contenders with eight victories in their first nine games.

Opening Las Vegas odds for the Stanley Cup Final from @LVSuperBook







Game 1:







Capitals +135



Golden Knights -150



OU 5.5







Series Odds:







Capitals +140



Golden Knights -160 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 24, 2018

The Golden Knights will be well-rested when they finally take the ice for Game 1. They punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, May 20, giving them eight days off in between games. The Capitals will have five days of rest after clinching Thursday night.

Fatigue shouldn’t be a factor in the Stanley Cup Finals because of the way the schedule is structured. Not only are there no back-to-backs, but the teams will have 72 hours of rest four times if the series goes seven games.

Every contest will start at 8 p.m. EDT on either NBC or NBC Sports Network. Only one Stanley Cup Final in the last decade has gone fewer than six games.

2018 Stanley Cup Schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 28 at Las Vegas (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30 at Las Vegas (8 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network)

Game 3: Saturday, June 2 at Washington (8 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network)

Game 4: Monday, June 4 at Washington (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)

Game 5: Thursday, June 7 at Las Vegas (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)*

Game 6: Sunday, June 10 at Washington (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)*

Game 7: Wednesday, June 13 at Las Vegas (8 p.m. EDT, NBC)*

Photo: Jason Halstead/Getty Images