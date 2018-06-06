EA and DICE studio have finally revealed the second part of The Han Solo Season for “Star Wars: Battlefront 2.” The new expansion adds the Millennium Falcon from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and the planet Kessel as a new multiplayer map.

The Kessel map on “Battlefront 2” will feature the Coaxium Mines that were first seen in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The map will be playable for Blast, Hero Showdown, Heroes vs Villains and this season’s new Extraction mode. EA will be showing off Extraction mode on Kessel during its EA Play event starting on Saturday, June 9, in Los Angeles just before E3 2018.

“ In Extraction, an infiltration squad must retrieve and escape with a critical payload while fending off enemy forces. Players will join as either attackers or defenders in this asymmetrical and intense mode,” EA said on its blog. “So halt the goods being delivered to the Millennium Falcon in the winding mines of Kessel.”

The Millennium Falcon seen in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will also be part of The Han Solo season. This version of the Falcon comes with the blue and white paint job and the extra escape pod that’s located where the ship’s prongs are usually found. This version of the Falcon will be piloted by Lando Calrissian and his droid L3-37, and it features a coaxium injection boost as a special ability.

The second part of The Han Solo Season also features new looks for Han Solo, Lando and Chewbacca. The new versions of the characters have the likenesses of actors Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover, who played Han and Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Han will have two Legendary Appearances (skins), Corellia Escape and Beckett’s Crew, while Lando will also have two, “Sportsman” and Raconteur. Chewie will get an Epic Vandor Heist outfit, according to VentureBeat.

The second part of The Han Solo season will be available on Tuesday, June 12. Lando’s Millennium Falcon can be unlocked using in-game Credits, while the new outfits/appearances for Han, Lando and Chewie can be unlocked using in-game Credits or Crystals.

The first part of The Han Solo season for “Star Wars: Battlefront 2” arrived last month and it featured the return of the Jabba’s Palace map from the 2015 game. It also included Starfighter Arcade, Leia’s Boushh outfit and Lando’s outfit that’s inspired by the first act of “Return of the Jedi.”

