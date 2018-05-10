Electronic Arts has announced that the Han Solo Season for “Star Wars: Battlefront 2” will kick off next week on May 16. The new season includes the return of the Jabba’s Palace map and new outfits inspired by the opening act of “Return of the Jedi.”

The Jabba’s Palace map made its first appearance in 2015’s “Star Wars Battlefront” and the “Battlefront 2” version of the map appears to be the same one. The map will be available in Heroes vs Villains, Blast and Arcade game modes. The Han Solo Season also brings in the very first Legendary Appearance in “Battlefront 2” with Leia’s Boushh outfit from “Return of the Jedi.”

Leia’s Boushh outfit will not only change her appearance, but it will also scramble her voice so she’ll speak in Ubese. Meanwhile, Lando is getting an Epic Appearance with the outfit he wore during the first act of “Return of the Jedi.” The Han Solo Season also introduces a new game mode called Hero Showdown. Hero Showdown is an elimination game mode that’s similar to Heroes vs. Villains, but it’s a 2v2 game mode that has some additional rules.

Players will start the match by picking their heroes. If they win the round, they will be unable to use the Heroes that they played as in the previous round. If their team loses, they will be able to pick any Hero they want, including the ones they’ve just used in the previous round. The first team to win three rounds will claim the victory.

The Han Solo Season for “Battlefront 2” also brings Starfighter Custom Arcade. This Arcade mode will allow players to hone their skills in the cockpits of all available Starfighters in the game.

“Take on AI and learn skills that will serve you well when you venture into Starfighter Assault and take on some of the best pilots in the galaxy,” EA said. “We know that this is something a lot of our community have been requesting so we’re incredibly excited to confirm that it’ll be available as soon as Season Two starts on May 16.”

In addition to the new content included in the free Han Solo Season, EA will bring updates to its Menu page. The updated Menu page will make it faster for players to jump into their favorite game modes. The new Main Menu will also replace the holographic effect with “something else” on May 16.

EA teased that it’s planning to add more changes in June with the second part of the Han Solo Season. EA has not announced the content in the second part of the Han Solo Season, but the publisher did say that it will be based on "Solo: A Star Wars Story," according to GameSpot.

Photo: EA