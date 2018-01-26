Major changes are coming to “Star Wars Battlefront II,” and EA DICE has just teased some of them in a new blog post. These changes are expected to roll out with software updates that will released soon.

Jetpack Cargo Game Mode

First off, a new game mode is coming to “Star Wars Battlefront II” next month, and it is called Jetpack Cargo. In this mode, players will be divided into two teams of eight, and they will fight in a frantic, fast-paced setting known as Jetpack Cargo. The new game mode is only going to be available to players for a limited time. EA DICE is encouraging players to watch out for it, so they won’t miss it.

Revamped Progression System

The next major update is a revamped progression system. Developers are still working on this one, and they are using the players’ feedback to make the necessary changes to the system. As per EA DICE, they are preparing “significant changes” that will address the many things that players have been asking for. No other information about the revamped system was provided, but the team did promise that more details will be announced in March.

New Season

Developers are now preparing for a new Season, but they are still tight-lipped on what’s to come with this. “We’ve learned a lot from the first season of content for ‘Star Wars Battlefront II,’ and we’re integrating those insights into our plans moving forward … We’ll have more to tell you soon.”

EA DICE said that all these changes will roll out in the “next few months.” The team also reiterated how important user feedback is to them. “Our goal has always been to create the best possible experience taking into account the feedback of our fans to continue to evolve and grow ‘Star Wars Battlefront II.’”

Finally, the team shared the latest stats for “Star Wars Battlefront II — The Last Jedi Season” through an infographic (found below).

Photo: EA DICE