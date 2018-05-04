May 4th marks International "Star Wars" Day — a time when fans of the world-renowned sci-fi series get together to celebrate the franchise.

The occasion is often marked by special screenings, costume parties and a celebration of everything related to “Star Wars.” In other words, it is day when fans get to escape to a galaxy far far away and relive their favorite characters from the movies like Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Princess Leia and even dark cult leader Darth Vader.

So, in that spirit, here are a number of famous quotes from the “Star Wars” series that have been etched in the memory of fans, from the Sun and Starwars.com:

"I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire. I am altering the deal. Pray I don’t alter it any further.” — Darth Vader

“Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!” — Princess Leia Organa

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” — Yoda

“I'm Luke Skywalker and I'm here to rescue you!” — Luke Skywater

Photo: Getty Images/ Leon Neal

“So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause.” — Padmé Amidala

“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. Attachment leads to jealously. The shadow of greed, that is.” — Yoda

“I beg your pardon, but what do you mean, ‘naked?‘” (R2D2 beeps) “My parts are showing? Oh, my goodness, oh!” — C-3PO

“The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.” — Chancellor Palpatine

“You were my brother, Anakin. I loved you.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Don’t blame me. I’m an interpreter. I’m not supposed to know a power socket from a computer terminal.” — C-3PO

"I won't fail you. I'm not afraid". Yoda: You will be. You... will... be.” — Luke Skywalker

“In time, the suffering of your people will persuade you to see our point of view.” — Nute Gunray

"I haven't ever changed who I am. I've just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have." — Princess Leia Organa

“The Force will be with you. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

“No. I am your father.” — Darth Vader

“I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” — Luke Skywalker

“When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned.” — Yoda

“Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes.” — Anakin Skywalker

“The Sith took everything from me. Ripped me from my mother’s arms, murdered my brother, used me as a weapon, and then cast me aside. Abandoned me. Once, I had power — now I have nothing.” — Maul

“Chewie, we’re home.” — Han Solo

“You know, no matter how much we fought, I’ve always hated watching you leave.” — Princess Leia Organa

“There’s always a bigger fish.” — Qui-Gon Jinn

“Now, young Skywalker, you will die.” — Emperor Palpatine

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda

“Don’t be too proud of this technological terror you’ve constructed. The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of the Force… I find your lack of faith disturbing.” — Darth Vader