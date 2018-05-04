May the Fourth be with you! “Star Wars” Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than to watch the movies? If you don’t have the DVDs nearby, you can watch the films and TV show spinoffs online or on TV on May 4, 2018.

Netflix: Sorry, readers. If you want to watch live action “Star Wars” movies, there is only one Netflix option — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The streaming platform also has the animated film “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” as well as six seasons of the TV series continuation.

TBS: The network is running an all-day marathon, but you don’t have to sit in front of your TV to watch. If you have login information from your cable provider, you can live-stream the movies on TBS’ website. See the May 4 “Star Wars” marathon schedule below (all times are EDT):

2:30 a.m. — “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace”

5:28 a.m. — “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones”

8:36 a.m. — “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”

11:41 a.m. — “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”

2:22 p.m. — “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back”

5:06 p.m. — “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi”

8 p.m. — “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens”

11 p.m. — “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens”

If you don’t want to stick to the TBS schedule, set your DVR.

Disney XD: The kids’ network will marathon the first season of “LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” all morning starting at 6 a.m. EDT. Those with information from their cable provider can watch online on the Disney XD website.

Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play: You can buy any “Star Wars” movie you want on these platforms, but rentals are hard to come by. It seems only the newer ones are available to rent. “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars Episode VIII — The Last Jedi” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” can be rented and streamed on several of these services.

Unfortunately, your Hulu, Showtime Anytime, HBO Go and Starz subscriptions won’t come in handy if you are trying to visit a galaxy far, far away.

It won’t be long before fans can see a “Star Wars” movie in theaters again. Although “The Last Jedi” was released in December, it’s already time for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” to come out. The Han Solo prequel hits the big screen on May 25, which is also the 31st anniversary of George Lucas’ 1977 film, “A New Hope.”