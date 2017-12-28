Mark Hamill has played the iconic Luke Skywalker in several “Star Wars” films already, and because of this, no one knows and understands the character more than he does.

Hamill reprised the role in the recent “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film directed by Rian Johnson, but the actor admitted that he wasn’t completely gung-ho with how the Jedi turned out.

“I’ve had trouble accepting what [Johnson] saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie, I was wrong,” he earlier told IMDb. “I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it.”

He even told Vanity Fair that he confronted Johnson after reading the script, because he wasn’t in agreement of Luke hiding from the rest of the world.

He told the director, “I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision.”

People didn’t seem pleased with his complaints, so the actor has now decided to apologize for his actions. Hamill explained that whatever grievances he had with the movie, he should have kept to himself.

Netizens applauded Hamill for being mature enough to say sorry, but there were others who understood why he was upset with Luke’s direction.

“We understand. You have to play nice while the movie is still in wide release. It’s clear that your instincts about Luke were spot-on. He was turned into something he would never be. The historic decline in 2nd weekend ticket sales should tell @Disney one thing: you were right,” a fan commented.

“I don’t think you should regret [voicing complaint]. Hearing you voice your feelings made me feel that it was ‘ok’ to feel dissatisfied with what I saw. That I wasn’t a “bad fan” for not being happy with the turn of events. If the franchise is going to grow, then all input needs to be acceptable,” another added. Photo: Reuters/John Stillwell