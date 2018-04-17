Looks like “State of Decay 2” may not be a Windows Store-exclusive game. An error message that popped up in its demo version at PAX East strongly suggests that the survival video game is heading to Steam.

Game Debate recently reported about the possibility of “State of Decay 2” coming to Steam. The gaming news site got this idea after spotting an error message that appeared in the demo that was showcased at Pax East and live streamed for fans via Twitch.

When a player, who was accessing the demo, tried to connect “State of Decay 2” online, an error message popped up saying, “Login Failed. Unable to connect with Steam. Make sure Steam is running, you are logged in, no other instances are running, then restart the game.”

According to Game Debate, the Steam-related error clearly implies that Undead Labs’ game was attempting to authenticate with the Steam servers. And this could only mean that the game is coming to Valve’s gaming platform and not solely on Windows Store.

No confirmation was given thus far. The developer livestream session that featured the Steam-related error was also removed from Undead Labs’ Twitch archive. What’s certain for now is “State of Decay 2” is scheduled for release on May 22 for both Xbox One and PC.

IGN reached out to Microsoft Studios for comment on the error message, but the spokesperson only has this to say, “As with any game, Undead Labs uses a variety of tools during active development. We’re focused on getting State of Decay 2 out on Xbox One and Windows 10 on May 22, 2018 (May 18th for Ultimate Edition Early Access). We don't have anything further to share.”

Microsoft has largely restricted the distribution of its games to the Microsoft Store. In the past, it has allowed some games to come to Steam but not on the same date as their initial release. So bringing “State of Decay 2” to Steam does not sound that impossible at all. Hopefully this will be confirmed in the coming days or weeks since the game’s release date is already drawing near.

Photo: State of Decay 2 official website