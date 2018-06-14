Stella McCartney recently opened up about the wedding reception dress that Meghan Markle wore on May 19.

During a recent interview (via the Daily Mail), the famed designer said that she created Markle’s halter dress as such because she wanted to project the former actress’ human side.

“I think just sort of her human side. The role that she’s taken on it’s very austere, it’s very sort of serious and I think there’s a great weight that she has… acquired through that and she takes it very seriously. I think it was the last moment probably that she could reflect sort of the other side to her… the joy and the human within her,” McCartney said.

Speculations about who will design Markle’s main wedding dress and wedding reception attire had been ripe in the months leading up to her big day. But McCartney and Clare Waight Keller’s identities were only revealed on May 19.

McCartney said that she is grateful to have been given a role at Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

“I got the call… We didn’t have a huge amount of time but we had enough time. It was very much her dress and I felt very proud that she came to me for that part of the wedding,” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry’s evening wedding reception was held at the Frogmore House. It was organized by Prince Charles. Markle was first spotted in her McCartney dress when she left the castle to head to the venue of their gathering with their 200 closest family and friends.

McCartney’s white dress looked very simple, but it showed off Markle’s svelte figure.

However, royal fans were not very pleased with Markle’s main wedding dress that was designed by Keller. Some of them noted that the former “Suits” star should have undergone one final fitting before her wedding day because the sleeves of her dress didn’t fit her properly.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons - WPA Pool