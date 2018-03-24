After weeks of recovering from a nagging ankle injury, Steph Curry's return didn't last long. The Golden State Warriors star suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter of Friday night's 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks and did not return.

Curry will have an MRI on his sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) on Saturday. There haven't been any new reports about his status, but he reportedly was in good spirits in the locker room.

Curry's return will depend on the severity of the injury. A minor MCL tear could mean he will be out of the lineup for up to 10 days, but a more severe tear could mean he will be out for up to four weeks.

"We'll see what the MRI says tomorrow. There's not a whole lot we can do or predict," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Friday. "Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate."

There are 10 games remaining on the Warriors' schedule. The final game of the season is on April 10.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury when teammate center JaVale McGee tried to block a shot by Hawks’ Mike Muscala. McGee landed on Curry, who immediately began to limp. Curry then went to the bench before heading to the locker room.

“No, I can’t describe it,” McGee told the San Jose Mercury News. “Everybody has a TV. I fell into him. I know you don’t think I’m sitting here like, yes, I fell into him or something. That’s the star player. Of course, we don’t want him to be injured, especially as he came back. I feel very bad for the fact that I was a part of that.”

Curry is averaging 26.4 points per game off 49.5 percent shooting from the field.

Photo: Getty