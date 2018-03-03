“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took it upon himself to find answers about possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election and to do that, he went to Capitol Hill, Washington D.C., and spoke to both Democratic and Republican representatives.

Colbert, who gives his own spin to the most serious political matters plaguing the country at present, armed himself with a fake self-prepared memo — a parody of Devin Nunes’ infamous memo — and tried to persuade Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) to divulge top secret information regarding the Russian investigation.

First in the line of Colbert’s questioning was Schiff, who successfully avoided leaking any key details or embarrassing himself on late night television. He either stayed silent — refusing to comment when Colbert held up pictures of President Donald Trump’s family members — or gave one-word answers.

To Colbert’s question, “Do you have testimony that you’d like to tell me about but you can’t,” Schiff replied, “Yes,” and did not elaborate further.

However when Colbert held up his fake memo, titled, “Investigation Update: Devin Nunes is a [redacted]” and joked, “It’s classified; CBS won’t let me say it either,” Schiff replied, “I think this should be released.”

Flake had more colorful answers when Colbert told him to guess what the “redacted” in the memo’s title stood for. “Californian” or “former dairy farmer,” Flake said, because, he added, “[Nunes] seems to be milking it right now.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer

The last person to be interviewed by Colbert was Warner, who also remained tight-lipped about questions such as “Have you been able to find out how much money the President has received from the Russians?”, “Isn’t Donald Trump, in a way, the ultimate bipartisan, because he is serving both America and Russia?” and “How much more information is there to come out?”

Although he refused to budge, Colbert would not give up.

“Just say anything! Give me a hint! Anything!” Colbert said. “Just blink it out in Morse code! Tell me anything! Don’t you understand? We’re dying out here! We’re drowning in ignorance! Tell us what happened! You will tell us eventually, right? You will tell us something?”

At this, Warner assured the late night host: “We will tell you eventually.”

The Virginia senator revealed a teaser regarding what Colbert has famously branded the “pee-pee tape” on his show. When Warner was asked if he had seen it, the former said he hadn’t, but sneakily added, “stay tuned.”

With regard to the tape, which allegedly shows Trump watching two Russian prostitutes urinate on a bed, Colbert went as far as renting the presidential suite of the Moscow Ritz-Carlton in July 2017 and shooting an entire segment there, which was aired as part of “Russia Week” on “The Late Show.”

"The room we've heard so much about, yet no one has come to check it out. I don't know why," Colbert marveled inside the room. "When you're in this room, I don't know how to describe it; it's soaked in history. It just washes over you. It's not even like it's in the past; you're in history. You're in it."

However, in the end, he did not find any evidence that the tape really exists.