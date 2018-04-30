On Tuesday night, Stephen Curry will take the court for the first time since March 23 when the Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Warriors point guard has been sidelined with a grade two MCL sprain to his left knee, which he suffered when teammate JaVale McGee fell on him while attempting a block in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks.

Curry returned to light training during their first round playoffs win over the San Antonio Spurs, but was only cleared for full contact practice late last week, which made him questionable for Game 1 against the Pelicans.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that the two-time MVP pleaded with him to take the court in the opening game of the semi-finals, which they won 123-101. But the coach was keen to give him a few more days of rest and practice before allowing him to return.

Kerr is confident that Curry will return to the team for Game 2 on Tuesday as they look to build on their lead against the team that dominated conference third seeds the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

"I fully expect him to play Tuesday night,” Kerr said ahead of their win in Game 1 on Saturday night, as quoted on nba.com. ''Just made the decision based on giving him the extra few days and the fact he only scrimmaged yesterday.”

''You've been out five weeks and we're playing in the playoffs, I don't think one scrimmage is enough, even though he feels great, he wants to play and pleaded his case. But we're going to sit him tonight and very likely he'll play Game 2.''

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, has called on the team to have the same mindset they had in the first game on Tuesday night and not focus on whether they will have Curry back in the team. The other half of the ‘Splash Brothers’ acknowledged that the point guard has saved the day on numerous occasions in the past, but is confident the team can beat the Pelicans even if he does not make his long awaited return from injury.

"We've played well in this postseason without Steph, it hasn't been as easy as it looks but we've adjusted to life without him," Thompson said after top scoring in Game 1 against the Pelicans, as quoted on Sporting News.

"Hopefully he comes back Tuesday but we still have to have the same mindset if he isn't - that's where we are at our best. If he does come back it's a natural human emotion to be relaxed because we have so much production coming back on our line-up. That's going to be a test for us to put that away in our minds, focus on the task at hand and not depend on Steph to save the day.

"He's done it plenty of times but we have a very deep team, playmakers all around, just don't relax because Steph's coming back. He's going to give us a huge boost but just don't relax,” he added.