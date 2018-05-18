Stephen Curry insisted he is over the knee injury that kept him out of action for 22 games after struggling to make an impact in the first two games against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors point guard suffered an MCL sprain to his left knee early in March and only returned in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-finals win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry looked to be getting his groove back after impressing upon his comeback, but he has not had the same impact in the first two games against the Rockets. The Warriors guard managed just 18 and 16 points in Game 1 and Game 2 respectively with Kevin Durant top scoring in both games.

The Warriors taking on the Rockets is a match up that has been discussed since October last year and it is fitting that the top two teams from the West have made it to the conference finals.

James Harden-led Rockets have stifled Curry in the first two games, which led to talks about the guard potentially struggling owing to his recent return from a long-term knee injury. The two-time MVP however has dismissed suggestion that it is his knee that is holding him back.

"I feel good. I feel good," Curry told the Undefeated. "It's something that you can't shake off because of how recent the injury was. But I'm out there. I feel great, and I'm not worried about anything with my knee. I keep saying the same thing. I feel good."

Meanwhile, Durant admitted the Warriors are “not invincible” after they were demolished 127-105 in Game 2 as the Rockets leveled the series 1-1. It was a performance unlike the reigning champions, but the small forward is hoping the team can respond in the right way in Game 3 on Sunday night.

"No, shit happens," Durant said. "We're not invincible. We're not the juggernauts of the NBA. We're a good team, but that's a great team on the other end as well,” Durant told the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami after Game 2 at the Toyota Center.

"That's the beauty of the game, man. Some games you're going to get knocked out. Some games you're going to get punched in the face. How you respond, that's the beauty of it,” the Warriors forward added.

The first two games of the Western Conference Finals were played at the Toyota Center in Houston and the series now moves to the Oracle Center, the home of the reigning NBA champions for Game 3 and Game 4.

Game 3 will tip off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT with live TV coverage provided by TNT in the United States. In the event the series goes to the final game, the Rockets will have home court advantage.