Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is making progress on his knee and will begin participating in portions of practice Saturday.

Curry missed the last 13 games for the Warriors after he forced to come off against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23 following a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee when teammate JaVale McGee landed on him. It was an additional blow as the 30-year-old only just returned from an ankle injury which previously resulted in him missing six consecutive games.

Missing the rest of the regular season in the process, Curry traveled to San Antonio, Texas, with his teammates for the Bay Area side's two road trips in their first round series as they currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Spurs.

Following the latest win on Thursday night, Curry underwent a second reevaluation Friday and is now ready to increase his on-court rehabilitation, according to ESPN.

The report added that the intensity level "will gradually grow" as the Akron native will be reevaluated once again next in a week's time.

Curry is expected to feature during the second round but Warriors officials are taking steps to ensure that he is closer to 100 percent before returning to action on the court. The report is a more optimistic one than from Thursday when The Athletic wrote he was no closer to returning to action, adding that Curry will certainly miss the start of the second round.

This would especially be the case with the possibility of Game 1 of the semifinals taking place as early as April 28 with both the Warriors and likely opponents New Orleans Pelicans currently holding a 3-0 series lead in their first round match-ups.

"Here is what we know for sure: it would certainly help Stephen Curry's cause if the next round starts for the Warriors on May 1," Marcus Thompson II wrote in the report. "According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation."

Regardless, Curry already ramped up his on-court work with "running, cutting and shooting drills" earlier this week and a potential return against the Anthony Davis-led Pelicans will be crucial if the reigning champions hope to reach their fourth final in a row.

With the absence of Curry, the Warriors went on to lose 10 of their last 17 regular season games even with the likes of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, they have looked as good as ever in the playoffs against the Spurs with dominant wins, most recently the 110-97 win at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday night.

But with their opponents only going to be tougher as the playoffs progress, everyone associated with Golden State will be hoping the 2016 unanimous MVP returns sooner rather than later.

Game 4 against the Spurs will take place Sunday.