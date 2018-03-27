Stephen Curry is hoping to return as quickly as possible for the Golden State Warriors after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Curry returned to action Friday last week against the Atlanta Hawks after missing six consecutive games from twisting his ankle earlier this month. However, the 30-year-old faced yet another setback as he suffered a knee strain when teammate JaVale McGee landed on him as he attempted to block a shot.

Forced off in the third quarter, an MRI later revealed that he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and would miss the rest of the regular season which ends on April 11.

Curry's reevaluation date is April 14 but head coach Steve Kerr was not so hopeful about his chances of featuring in the first round of the NBA playoffs which begin on the same day.

"There's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said before the loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday. "There's no way. I mean, he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. So, yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along."

Curry, though, is staying positive and hoping to prove Kerr wrong and return on time as he provided an injury update.

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry said, as per ESPN. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can. Based on what I've been told, three weeks is a good benchmark to re-evaluate and reassess where I'm at in my progress. Mentally, for me, [I'm just] staying positive and staying upbeat."

Curry's absence in seven of the Bay Area side's last eight games has resulted in five defeats with the Warriors all but surrendering the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference to the Houston Rockets.

The Akron native was hoping to return and change his side's fortunes with the NBA playoffs approaching but his new injury setback has now prevented that. It is not the first time he has suffered from such an injury as he experienced a Grade 1 MCL sprain against the Rockets during the first round of the 2016 playoffs that saw him miss four games and 15 days. This injury felt different for Curry, however.

"It's frustrating, for sure," Curry explained. "I've been [champing] at the bit the last two weeks, ready to get back out there and finish out the regular season strong. It was a confusing one [the injury], because I didn't know exactly what it was. I felt my MCL before with the thing in Houston, but I didn't feel that same type of pain, so I didn't know what it was ... It's kind of funny, I can joke about it now, first thing I heard from the crowd was 'where are the high tops,' because they thought it was my ankle."

"But anyway, it felt good to get back to the bench and just understand my knee is OK, stable, and figure out how bad the damage was in that sense and just stay positive through it. I didn't feel like it was a season-ending or anything. I'll be out for a little bit and get back to playing eventually," he said.

"There's a blessing in all of this. Hopefully there'll be a story in all of this, and at the end of the day, I'll have an opportunity to get back on the court hopefully before our season is over with and do what I can to help our team win a championship. And that's really all I'm focused on ... Hopefully I can get back as close to 100 percent before I get back so I'm not limited out there," he said.