Stephen Curry took a major stride in his road to recovery from a knee injury after returning to full practice with contact on Thursday and could return to action when the Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoff semi-finals Saturday.

Curry practiced with the rest of the first-team Thursday but was still seen wearing a knee brace. The Warriors point guard has missed the last 15 games with a grade two MCL sprain, which he sustained when teammate JaVale McGee fell on him while attempting a block during their game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23.

Warriors' coach Steve Kerr labeled him as questionable for the game on Saturday, while revealing that his participation will depend on how he recovers on Friday. Curry will be out through another full contact session before the decision is made on his participation against the Pelicans.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

''Steph practiced at 100 percent, he did everything, he looked good,'' Kerr said Thursday, as quoted on NBA.com. ''What we have to do is see how his body responds the rest of the day, put him through another practice tomorrow. I think he needs to string together two good days but it was very positive today. ... I think it's been coming along pretty well."

Curry traveled with the team during their first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, whom they dispatched in five games. The two-time MVP was taking part in modified training sessions, but Kerr refused to give a timeline with regard to his return.

It was suggested that the Warriors coach doing so in order to avoid putting pressure on Curry when he returns, while also being wary about rushing his comeback. The point guard has missed 36 games overall this season.

“When we were in San Antonio and I was asked a question about how he was doing, I think I was able to give an answer, 'He's doing great but we haven't ramped him up yet.' I think today was an important day because it's the first time he's actually gone live action and he was allowed to go through practice. And he appears fine,'' he said.

The Warriors are still the favorites to progress to the NA Final from the Western Conference, but the coach is aware the Pelicans will provide a different kind of threat than the Spurs. Pelicans have Anthony Davis, whom coach Kerr labeled "one of the best players on earth."

The Pelicans, who swept the conference third seeds the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 in the first round, attack with more pace and the Warriors will be keen to get Curry back on court at the earliest.

Curry’s teammate and the other half of the "Splash Brothers" Klay Thompson is looking forward to his fellow guard returning to action and revealed that the five-time NBA All Star is eager to play.

''We're excited. I know he's very eager to play,'' Thompson said. ''He's a competitor, so sitting out I know kills him. We can't wait for him to get back whenever that is.''