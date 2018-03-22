Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is yet to decide if Stephen Curry will play when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday but was delighted to have his star point guard back in training.

Curry missed the Warriors’ last six games after tweaking his right ankle just two minutes into the game against San Antonio Spurs on March 8. The 2017 NBA champions have not fared too well without the 30-year-old as they have lost four of their last six encounters.

The Warriors will be keen to get back to winning ways and get into a rhythm with just 11 games left in the regular season. Curry’s return will boost their chances as they are 40-10 with him in the team this season and 15-8 without.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Curry has had a history with ankle injuries in recent seasons which saw the Warriors take a cautious approach to his return despite it being just a minor injury. They do not want to risk a setback, especially with the playoffs just round the corner.

The two-time MVP was given the all clear to return to full practice after being examined by the team doctors Tuesday. Curry trained with the team on Wednesday and coach Kerr confirmed that he is eager to get back on the court, but a decision with regard to his involvement against the Hawks will only be made on Friday prior to the game.

“Steph looks great," Kerr said after Wednesday's practice, as quoted by ESPN. "He's chomping at the bit. We'll see how he responds in the next couple of days before we decide whether he plays or not."

Curry, meanwhile, is not the only injury worry for coach Kerr as he will be without small forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Klay Thompson for the game against the Hawks on Friday. The former is sidelined with a rib injury, while the latter is nursing a fractured right thumb.

Durant was expected to be sidelined for two weeks with his last appearance coming on March 14 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson, on the other hand, is further behind in the recovery process with Kerr confirming that he is yet to join full training.

"I think Steph is closer to playing than KD and Klay," he said. "...We're going to be cautious with all of them. ... This is not like a timetable of two to three days. It's just more of a feel thing."

Apart from the trio, Draymond Green was the latest to pick up an injury after he came off during the second quarter of their 89-75 loss against the Spurs on Monday. It was later revealed that he had picked up a pelvic contusion, but the Warriors power forward was hopeful that the injury is unlikely to keep him from missing any of their upcoming games.

"It'll be fine," Green told reporters after the game, as quoted on ESPN. "I think it's just kind of something that's kind of at the peak right now, but it's calmed down a little bit since it happened. So, it's not that serious."

"I don't think so, but I don't know," he said, when asked about missing any upcoming games. "I'll just go day by day and see if it improves over the next couple of days. But I don't think so."