Stephen Curry’s game-worn mouthguard is up for sale yet again and this particular one is from the 2018 NBA title-clinching Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry’s mouthguard is a significant piece of memorabilia, as the sight of the Golden State Warriors point guard walking the court chewing his mouthguard is a common one during every game.

Curry’s mouthguard will hit the auction block in California-based firm SCP Auctions’ next sale that begins on July 26 and concludes on August 11. It was put up for sale by a fan, who requested the point guard for it after the NBA Finals trophy presentation in Cleveland.

"Just like his basketball shot, he made a perfect throw to me," said the fan, who requested to be kept anonymous due to him being in law enforcement, as quoted by ESPN. "I reached up, wrapped it in a napkin and put it in my pocket."

In order to prove its legitimacy, the fan sent a video of the entire incident as shot by another fan who was sitting behind him at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Once he decided to auction the piece, it found its way to SCP Auctions, as they had also auctioned the only other Curry mouthguard to come on sale.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was a mouthguard that Curry had left on the bench during a road game in 2015. It later sold in 2016 for $3,190. However, according to SCP Auctions president David Kohler, this specific piece, which is said to have the Under Armour logo and Curry’s SC logo, could be worth at least $25,000.

This is a great, unique piece of memorabilia," Kohler said. "It's something that people so identify with Steph, it's something that he closely guards and it's from a significant game."

"It would be perfect for a Warriors fan who is a dentist," the SCP Auctions president added.

Meanwhile, with the 2018 NBA Draft approaching on Thursday, Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler has taken a trip down memory lane and revealed that Curry’s original picks in the 2009 Draft did not consist of the Warriors.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion was picked by the Warriors as the No.7 overall pick in the 2009 Draft but his original choice all along were the New York Knicks, who had the No. 8 pick that year. Apart from the Knicks, the other teams he worked out for that year were the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, who were then known as the Bobcats and the Washington Wizards.