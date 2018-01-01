Twitter is not a merciful place when it comes to celebrity fashion fails and popular comedian Steve Harvey found that out the hard way when his choice of outfit on New Year’s Eve was mocked by thousands on social media.

Harvey hosted the television special live from Times Square, New York, on Fox — an event that was hosted by rapper Pitbull for the last three years.

And in a rare occurrence, the "Family Feud" host’s outfit became a topic of discussion rather than what he said or did, ABC affiliate WJLA reported.

In order to battle the chilling temperature in NYC at the time, the comedian had put on a large white coat, black gloves, and a white hat to keep warm. Unfortunately, social media users did not consider the frigid conditions an excuse for the fashion faux pas.

From comparing his look to a villain straight out of some Batman movie to drawing up penguin gifs and pointing out its resemblance with the host’s outfit, Twitterati did not hold back when it came to criticizing him:

Aside from his outfit, Harvey also managed to stir a bit of controversy with one of his comments during the event. After three African-American men performed a song during the special coverage, he remarked: "Three little Black dudes singing the song better than all the white people I know."

The comment did not go down well with social media users who either thought that the statement was offensive or wholly unnecessary.

Nevertheless, Harvey’s latest controversy pales in comparison to the biggest goof-up of his career that occurred in 2015 – announcing the wrong winner in the Miss Universe contest.

At the end of the international event, when it was time for the pageant host to name the winner, the comedian crowned Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez instead of the actual winner, Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach, only to fix it minutes later.

A month after the massive blunder, Gutierrez and Harvey sat down for an interview with "Today" show host Natalie Morales, where he admitted that the mix-up will remain one of the greatest regrets of his life. "I blew it in a big moment,” he said. “And the person that was hurt the most was [Gutierrez]. That was the greatest regret for me."

He went on to apologize profusely to Gutierrez, whom he said his mistake had hurt more than anyone else. Harvey added that he had been receiving death threats and ceaseless insults on social media following the mix-up.

Prior to the interview, Gutierrez had gone on record to say that she believed that the announcement of the wrong winner was a carefully planned strategy by the pageant in order to boost ratings and embarrass her and her country in front of the world.

The comedian, on the other hand, has tried to make light of the situation. After mere days of the mix-up, he took to Twitter on Christmas day to post a picture with the caption, “Merry Easter, y'all!”