Another remarkable third quarter flurry saw the Warriors come back to defeat the Houston Rockets in a 101-92 Game 7 win Monday night at the Toyota Center and advance to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.

Stephen Curry took matters in his hands as he scored 14 points in the third quarter, including four-for-five shooting from three point range to give the Warriors a lead they would go on to hold for the remainder of the game.

The 30-year-old would finish the game with 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists while Kevin Durant scored a team-high 34 points with Klay Thompson adding 19 of his own.

"Those guys are amazing, two of the best shot-creators in the league," Thompson said of Curry and Durant's performances. "It's only a matter of time before they get going."

The home side's continued misses, meanwhile, proved to be their downfall as they missed all 14 of their three-point efforts in the third quarter, part of a sorry run of 27 consecutive three point misses during the game — the longest drought during a playoff game in NBA history as their overall Game 7 total was 7-for-44 from beyond the arc.

However, it looked like the Rockets would actually go on to win the series as a strong first half saw them take a 54-43 lead going into the break. In addition, Thompson was already on three fouls within four minutes of the first quarter.

"I was thinking of resigning," Kerr joked referring to his side's first half performance. "I walked in at halftime and said I didn't recognize this team."

In response to Kerr's comments, Thompson said the Warriors were not worried because they were more than capable of making an 11-point lead vanish within minutes.

"Because we know we can make an 11-point lead evaporate in two minutes of basketball. Especially with the pace we play," Thompson said referring to why they were not worried. "When we're on our game, we can get up and down and our defense too, when we're in passing lanes, creating turnovers, we're the best team in the world running the break."

"The thought at halftime was how bad we played on the offensive end. Coach Kerr told us that might have been the worst offensive half we had all year yet we're only down 11 points, so we were actually encouraged, believe it or not. We knew we had a great shot in the second half, we just stuck together, moved the ball, cut our turnovers down and made them take tough shots. We weren't too worried believe it or not, our fanbase probably was, but it just felt good to slug it out because it was a grinding out type of game."

The Warriors will now play LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in a row as they look for a third championship in four years.

Game 1 begins Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Should there be a Game 7, it will take place June 17 with the Warriors having home-court advantage.