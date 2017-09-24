U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin slammed NFL players who took a knee in protest of the national anthem. In a Sunday interview, Mnuchin suggested players who kneeled during the anthem not only disrespected the military but the country too.

Mnuchin echoed President Donald Trump’s aversion toward players who protested during games. In a Sunday interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on "This Week," the Trump administration figure suggested players should take protests elsewhere.

"This isn’t about Democrats. It's not about Republicans," Mnuchin said. "It's not about race; it’s not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time. This is about respect for the military and first responders and the country."

"They have the right to have the First Amendment off the field."

Mnuchin’s words come after President Trump’s Alabama rally for senator Luther Strange Friday where he implied NFL owners should fire NFL players who "disrespected" the American flag. The president doubled down on his initial statement Sunday and tweeted that: "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

Ravens and Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem in England pic.twitter.com/GhthyfIEe3 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 24, 2017

Mnuchin implied that the NFL should ban players from protesting and accused the league of "picking and choosing" what rules they enforced.

"The NFL has all different types of rules. You can’t have stickers on your helmet; you have to have your jersey tucked in," Mnuchin said. "I think what the president is saying is that the owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem."

"This is a job. And the employers have the right, when the players are working, to have rules," he added. "So, you know, why didn't they wear stickers? Why didn't the Dallas Cowboys, why were they allowed to wear stickers in response to people they wanted to pay respect to? So, the NFL is picking and choosing what they want to enforce."

President Trump's rhetoric sparked a backlash from NFL players as they protested several games on Sunday. Former NFL player Anquan Boldin retorted President Donald Trump’s statements saying that player’s protests have nothing to do with "disrespecting this country."

"Kneeling, taking a knee, or sitting during the national anthem has never been about disrespecting this country," Boldin said to ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on "This Week" Sunday. "It has never been about disrespecting the flag. It has been about bringing unity to America as a whole."

The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, who played in the NFL for 14 years opposed the president’s denunciation of player’s who kneeled.

"I can tell you that the president's remarks isn't taken well by players," Boldin added. "I think the president's words are real divisive. I don't like the hate speech that is coming out of his mouth. Neither do the players in the locker room. So I think as a league, we need to stand together and show that we're all about uniting one another, and not the divisive rhetoric that is coming out of the mouth of the president."

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images