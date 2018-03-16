UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes there is "no question" that he would defeat Brock Lesnar in a super-fight.

Miocic became the heavyweight champion after knocking out Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in Brazil back in May 2016 and has since defended the belt three times.

The most recent defense was an impressive unanimous decision win at UFC 220 in January against devastating striker Francis Ngannou, who many had predicted would end the Cleveland native's title reign.

Miocic's victory also meant he broke the heavyweight record for most title defenses with three and he has since been rewarded with a super-fight as he defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, which takes place on July 7 in Las Vegas.

However, the biggest possible super-fight in the heavyweight division at least is a match-up with Brock Lesnar. The current WWE superstar was the former cash-cow for the UFC before the likes of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey during his first stint with the promotion when he became heavyweight champion in just his fourth professional fight.

Following his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2011 and eventual WWE comeback, Lesnar returned to the octagon when he took on Mark Hunt in a one-off fight in the summer of 2016 at UFC 200. While the 40-year-old had a winning return as he defeated Hunt via unanimous decision, it was later overturned after he tested positive for two banned substances resulting in a one-year suspension, with Lesnar retiring from the UFC once again soon after.

The Minnesota native's current WWE contract reportedly expires after Wrestlemania 34, which takes place in April and having held the Universal championship for nearly a year, Lesnar is expected to drop the belt to Roman Reigns. Heading into the WWE's flagship event, rumors have been floating around of another MMA comeback especially after UFC President Dana White recently tweeted a picture of themselves on Twitter.

Whether it happens or not, Miocic gave credit to Lesnar's ability but is confident of inflicting defeat on "The Beast" if they were to ever lock horns in the octagon.

"Brock is a former champ and he knows how to bring it," Miocic told Sports Illustrated. "He’s tough, he’s very strong and beaten a lot of good guys, but I am a bad match-up for him."

"I match up well with anyone. That has a lot to do with my coaches, teammates, and my training. I always have a good game plan walking in on the day of a fight. With Brock, I’d win, there’s no question. But right now, all I care about is fighting DC. That’s all I’m worried about."

Should Lesnar actually return, he would have to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug-testing pool first and serve the final six months of his suspension before competing once again in the octagon.

Lesnar boasts a 5-3-1 record in MMA while the more experienced Miocic has an impressive 18-2 record, having last suffered defeat in 2014.