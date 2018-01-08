During the Monday morning rush of commuters heading to New York, a stolen police car rammed into the waiting area at the train station in Hoboken, New Jersey, Northjersey.com reported.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, a person climbed into an NJ Transit SUV police vehicle and drove it into the doors that lead into the waiting area at the train terminal. There were no injuries reported and the suspect was arrested at the scene, an NJ Transit spokesperson told Northjersey.com.

The suspect allegedly drove the vehicle into the entrance to the waiting area on the ferry side of the station. Photos from the scene taken by commuters show the vehicle stopped and steered into the entrance of the waiting room. The vehicle didn't make it into the building and appeared to have struck the frame of the door where it caused significant damage.