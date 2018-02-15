Former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels plans to have a dress she allegedly wore during her 2006 affair with President Donald Trump tested for his DNA.

The 38-year-old adult film star, born Stephanie Clifford, allegedly engaged in an affair with Trump a year into his marriage with his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Daniels claimed to have kept a shimmery gold dress that boasts a plunging neckline from the more than decade-old apparent incident, The Blast reported.

Daniels dress is said to be in impeccable condition following her alleged encounter with the former reality television star. According to The Blast, individuals close to Daniels confirmed that she plans to have the dress "forensically tested to search for any DNA that proves she isn't lying."

The dress, therefore, will be tested for skin and hair, among other detectable evidence.

Stormy Daniels reportedly has kept the dress she wore during her 2006 night with Trump. And she’s planning on having the dress forensically tested to search for any DNA that proves she isn’t lying about what took place that night. https://t.co/nBkLcQ35oY — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 15, 2018

This news comes on the heels of an admittance made Tuesday by Trump's long-time lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. In a statement for The New York Times, Cohen claimed that "a private transaction" was made between the pair. Trump, in 2016, reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 out-of-pocket.

"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen told NYT. "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

The former porn star allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement that prohibited her from speaking on the apparent affair. With Clifford's admission, The Blast reported Wednesday that Daniels believes she's free to address the alleged encounter due to his breach of their contract.

Gina Rodriguez, the woman's manager, said Daniels will determine how and when her story is publicized, saying: "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," to The Associated Press.

Daniels' story was allegedly blocked from publication before. In 2011, In Touch previously delayed its reveal of Daniels' account with President Trump after the gossip news outlet was threatened by Clifford with a lawsuit, AP reported. The story, however, was released nonetheless. In Touch, in January 2018, also broke the news that Daniels and Trump allegedly engaged in an ongoing affair.

Stormy Daniels' representative did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Images