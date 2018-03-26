It’s not just more love from fans that the stars of “Stranger Things” receive after each season, it’s also more money from Netflix. From the child stars to the teen actors to the veteran adults, pay increases were given to everyone included in the show’s main cast, between Seasons 1 and 2, and now Seasons 2 and 3. But this time around, the salary increases are quite a bit heftier.

The horror-drama series debuted on the streaming platform in 2016 and became an instant hit with viewers, leaving them wanting more. Netflix was happy to oblige, dropping Season 2 of the fantasy show right before Halloween 2017. Now, with Season 3 officially a go, the main issue the platform executives had to tackle was making sure the cast is completely on board and taken care of.

TMZ reported Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on “Stranger Things,” was set to go from getting $16,800 an episode for Season 2 to getting $17,640 per episode in Season 3, but things have since changed. He and his co-stars have finished renegotiations of their contracts before the April 23 filming start date, and everyone involved received major salary bumps because of it.

Matarazzo, along with Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will), will now earn $250,000 per episode of the new season, which is close to 12 times what they were previously making.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix

The show’s serious breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), brokered her new deal separately from her co-stars. The details of the new contract are being kept very secret, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that she’ll be making at least what her young castmates are, but likely not as much as the adult leads on the series. Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) are now making $350,000 an episode. Brown is likely making between the two levels, at around $300,000 per episode.

As for Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) and Joe Keery (Steve), who round out the rest of the main original cast, they’re each taking in about $150,000 per Season 3 episode.

While there is no release date yet for “Stranger Things” Season 3, with the new deals closed and filming set to begin April 23, the new installment is on track to be on the streaming platform before we know it.