An 18-year-old high school student was accused of bringing an AR-15 style handgun on campus grounds, police said.

Alwin Chen, 18, was arrested Thursday by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Maryland, WRC-TV reported. Authorities searched Chen's Germantown, Maryland, home and reportedly found a "list of grievances" he made against fellow Clarksburg High students.

Police said that investigators also came across a tactical vest, a Glock pistol, a revolver, a grenade and a detonator at his home in addition to the AR-15 he brought to school. It wasn't immediately confirmed whether the weapons were obtained illegally.

BREAKING: MoCo Police located the following items in home of Clarksburg HS student who allegedly brought handgun to class last week:







•AR-15 style rifle



•Multiple grenades



•Detonator for C4 land mines



•Additional guns



•Tactical vest



•List of grievances re: students/school pic.twitter.com/oBo71QoFVH — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 20, 2018

"I think he is a scared kid," Jill Michaels, one of Chen's attorney's, said to WTOP. "Mr. Chen has been extremely cooperative with the police and with every official in the case."

Chen was arrested after a school resource officer was notified of the student's possible possession of a weapon Thursday at around 2 p.m., WRC-TV reported. A police officer pulled Chen out of class, and he reportedly informed authorities that he had an AR-15 style handgun in his backpack and a knife in his pocket. The officer, therefore, took the weapons from the 18-year-old and taken into custody.

Chen, an honor roll student, was arrested on felony charges of handgun possession, firearm possession by an individual under 21 and the possession of a firearm on school grounds. He is being held without a bond following a judge's orders. According to WJLA, he allegedly brought a gun to school once before.

"This illegal and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community," Clarksburg High School principal Edward Owusu wrote in a letter sent home to parents, according to WJLA. "Weapons of any type are not permitted on or near school property. Any student caught with a weapon will be referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly."

Chen's first court date was Tuesday, but his second appearance hasn't been set. He expected to remain behind bars until his next scheduled hearing.

This incident comes a day after the Feb. 14 shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested due to his suspected involvement in the violent attack that killed 17 individuals — 14 student and 3 faculty members. Following Cruz's misconduct, several copycat incidents have surfaced nationwide.

A representative for Montgomery Public Schools did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Twitter/Montgomery County Police Department