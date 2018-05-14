Sue Perkins is in hot water following her controversial joke about Kate Middleton.

The BBC presenter shocked the audience when she made a dig at the Duchess of Cambridge. Last month, Prince William and Middleton welcomed their youngest child, Prince Louis, and Sue joked about Middleton looking pristine just hours after her delivery.

"What a year we've had," Sue said (via Express). "A royal baby born."

"I'm not saying there was pressure on Kate to look perfect afterwards but apparently she couldn't hear if it was a boy or a girl over the sound of the hair dryer," she continued.

There was a slight giggle from the audience, but netizens were not impressed with Sue's joke. Some of them find it inappropriate.

"Total disgrace !!!! As bad as the Kate Middleton dig by the unfunny Sue Perkins!!!" Pat Field wrote.

"Get rid of sue Perkins never heard or seen so much filth and smut and especially to have a dig at Kate Middleton #baftas2018," Sue Parker Pink posted.

".@sueperkins - In fact, Madam, your shameful decision to have an impolite dig at the Duchess of Cambridge says a lot more about your #insecurities than it does about her. Try looking at yourself in future BEFORE judging others," Trevor Holohan posted.

Even Perkins' own fans didn't approve of her joke. "I love Sue Perkins but her monologue was cringe. That kate middleton hair dryer joke!" Jenny Jones wrote.

Meanwhile, Perkins isn't the only one who has taken a jab at Middleton's appearance after giving birth. One comedian and presenter was reportedly not happy after seeing the duchess looking immaculate just hours after delivering her third child. Middleton apparently sent an "unrealistic message" to women as most don't look that way after delivery.

"You know what I find troubling is all those young women saying 'Oh, it's inspiring,'" Meshel Laurie said on Australian TV program "The Project." "That's not inspiring!"

Despite Middleton's almost-perfect appearance, New Zealand's Woman's Day magazine still altered her photo digitally for their cover, smoothening her skin and improving the volume of her hair. The move was criticized by royal fans, who believed that the edit was unnecessary.

"You know the world's gone completely mad when a mag has to photoshop one of the most photogenic couples in the world. This is mental," Hilary Barry posted on Twitter. "So despite turning up on the hospital steps looking AMAZING hours after birthing that child - she still wasn't good enough for Woman's Day."

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer