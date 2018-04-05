Marion "Suge" Knight, co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, was rushed to the hospital from jail this week.

Knight was transferred from Los Angeles County jail, where he has been incarcerated, to an unknown local hospital at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, TMZ reported Thursday.

The 52-year-old has been serving jail time and awaiting trial on charges of running down two men with his truck in the Compton area of California in 2015, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

It is unclear why Knight was hospitalized, though the hip-hop mogul has previously received treatment for a myriad of health issues. Knight collapsed during court proceedings in 2015. That same year, his lawyer, Tom Mesereau, claimed that Knight may have a brain tumor. In 2017, he was hospitalized for blood clots.

Knight’s health troubles have been a recurring issue as he awaits a murder trial for an alleged hit-and-run in January 2015 while filming footage for the movie "Straight Outta Compton."

The incident led to the death of Terry Carter, co-founder of Heavyweight Records. Set advisor Cle "Bone" Sloan was also hospitalized after being struck by the vehicle. Knight could face up to life in prison if convicted.

"I was there. But I was just leaving, so I didn't know what happened until I was halfway home," Knight’s former business partner Andre "Dr. Dre" Young said of the incident during a 2015 interview with Hollywood Reporter. "I heard about it over the phone. Everybody was supportive everywhere we went, and we didn't have one issue throughout the entire filming of the movie. It's crazy that this happened during the [expletive] filming of the commercial."

Knight claimed he accidentally ran over the two men while trying to leave the area. He has had a total of five attorneys since being accused. His lawyers have previously argued that their client acted in self-defense. Knight's trial will continue later this month.

