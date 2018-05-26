Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler won’t get a warm welcome from his new co-workers at Specter Litt in Season 8 of USA Network’s “Suits.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heigl said that her fierce and enigmatic lawyer won’t see eye-to-eye with the veteran players at the show’s central law firm. “She’s kind of having fun messing with everybody,” Heigl said of Samantha, adding that she and her new colleagues are “not having as much fun — yet.”

Heigl went on to reveal that Samantha’s relationship with the firm’s managing partner, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), is a little bit hostile at first. The newcomer also has an uneasy dynamic with the company’s chief operating officer Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), who has always prided herself on her ability to read people.

“The fact that Donna can’t quite put her finger on Samantha is really fun to play,” Heigl said. “Our first scene together was just like that — she’s trying to figure out Samantha, and Samantha’s not really giving much of anything away.”

Speaking on the red carpet at NBCUniversal Upfront earlier this month, Heigl revealed to E! News how she landed a series regular role on the legal drama.

“My mom (Nancy Heigl), actually, instigated [the move],” said the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum, before revealing that they actually called series creator Aaron Korsh to see if he’s looking to add a new character to the show.

“We didn’t know at that point if it was going to go into an eighth season,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said. “So when he said, ‘I’m going to be busy with the eighth season,’ I was like, ‘Really? Do you need anybody? ‘Cause I’m available.’ I totally pitched myself.”

Korsh is a “big fan” of Heigl’s work, so giving the actress a role on the series was apparently an easy decision to make.

“On behalf of the entire ‘Suits’ team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family — I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid ‘Suits’ fan herself,” said Korsh in a statement announcing Heigl’s casting last January. “I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis (Rick Hoffman), Donna, and Alex (Dulé Hill) as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength, and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm.”

“Suits” Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.