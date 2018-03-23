Rick Hoffman has no idea if he’s made it to the guest list for the highly anticipated royal wedding of his “Suits” co-star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

During an appearance on New Zealand’s “The AM Show,” Hoffman was asked if he has already received an invite to Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials. But instead of giving a straightforward answer, the 47-year-old actor tried to dodge the question with a funny response. “I think that being a part of MI6 (the UK’s intelligence agency), if I tell you I had to come down there and have a couple of drinks with you,” Hoffman, who’s speaking from an “AM” studio in Toronto, told one of the program’s hosts.

But in a serious note, Hoffman said that he doesn’t really know whether he’s one of the lucky people who will get to witness Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot. “I don’t know if we’re invited, [but] I would love to be,” said Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on “Suits.” “I don’t know how it works to be perfectly honest. It is other worldly, that whole royal thing is something that I really don’t understand, so I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to guess. [But] I would be honored.”

In the same interview, Hoffman opened up about working with Katherine Heigl, who is joining “Suits” as a series regular in Season 8. When one of the “The AM Show” hosts mentioned that there were several reports claiming that former “Grey’s Anatomy” star is a diva, Hoffman said that Heigl “seems unbelievably lovely.”

“I’m not joking,” said Hoffman, who has now had several conversations over the course of the last two months with Heigl. “I know when BS is BS so all I can tell you is, I think that, you know what they say never believe everything you hear or read.”

As previously reported, Heigl will play the role of Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.

In a statement released last January, Heigl said that she’s an “immense fan” of the show. “I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

“Suits” Season 7B premieres on Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network, while Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is due to take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle in England.