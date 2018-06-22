Summer’s officially here, which means beach vacations and trips to the park are in your future. To prepare for your time relaxing in the sun, it’s important to pick out the perfect reading material. A summertime fling with the romance genre is in order and, who knows, that might just turn into a lifelong love.

With so many books out there, it can be hard to figure out where to start. So, we’ve helped you out with that. Here are 12 sweet, hot and fun new romance novels to check out this summer.

June

“Getting Schooled” by Emma Chase (June 26)

The author behind the “Royally Screwed” series, which is expected to have a new sequel out this August, is back with a fresh standalone. All about a second-chance romance between high school sweethearts, fans can expect a lot of humor and a lot of love.

“One Small Thing” Erin Watt (June 26)

If you like your love stories mixed with a lot of other emotions, Watt’s new book is perfect. The novel tells the story of a girl who loses her sister and finds herself falling for a guy who played a role in the night of her death.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images July

“Wired” by Julie Garwood (July 3)

If you like a little suspense with your romance, a Garwood novel is the perfect way to go. Luckily, she’s got a new one out in July, about an FBI agent who tries to recruit a model-slash-hacker to help find a traitor in his department.

“The Real Deal” by Lauren Blakely (July 10)

A veteran when it comes to sweet and sexy romances, Blakely’s upcoming book tells the well-known, but much-loved, tale of a woman who hires someone to pretend to be her boyfriend, only for it to become all too real.

“The Naked Truth” Vi Keeland (July 23)

There’s nothing like summertime to get people thinking about giving an ex another chance, and that’s exactly what happens in Keeland’s latest romance. When a woman finds out her former flame is now a client at the company she works for, will she be able to keep her lingering feelings at bay? Something’s telling us that would be a no.

“Forget You, Ethan” - by Whitney G. (July 31)

All of the bases are covered in Whitney G.’s latest, which is both a neighbors-to-lovers and an enemies-to-lovers romance.

“A Duke by Default” by Alyssa Cole (July 31)

Though this is the second installment in Cole’s “Reluctant Royals” series, it can be read as a standalone or after checking out the first book, “A Princess in Theory.” This new novel follows Portia Hobbs, a side character in the original, as she apprentices for a Scottish swordmaker who happens to be a secret son of a duke. Of course, the master and the apprentice quickly realize that there are sparks between them, and not just because of the metal they’re forging.

Photo: PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images

August

“It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time” by Kylie Scott (Aug. 7)

Whether you’re already a fan of Scott’s novels, like the “Stage Dive” or “Dive Bar” books, or this is your first time hearing of her, it doesn’t matter. This story of a woman returning to the scene of an embarrassing moment in her life, only to come face-to-face again with the hot, older subject of that memory, is a tale for everyone.

“Sometime After Midnight” by L. Philips (Aug. 7)

First published on June 12, this twist on the classic Cinderella story will be widely available at the beginning of August. It follows two teenage boys who feel a connection with each other when they meet at a concert. Though things are going well, Nate runs when he finds out that Cameron’s dad runs the same successful record label that his late father used to perform for. The only clue Cameron has to use to find Nate with is a snap of his Sharpied shoes.

“All the Way” by Kristen Proby (Aug. 21)

Ready to kick off her “Romancing Manhattan” series, Proby’s starting with a budding romance between Finn, an uncle taking care of his niece for the summer, and his new Broadway-starring actress neighbor, London.

September

“Josh and Hazel's Guide to Not Dating” by Christina Lauren (Sept. 4)

The writing duo that is Christina Lauren is at it again, this time with a tale of two longtime friends who might just realize that they were always meant to be so much more than that.

“The Proposal” Jasmin Guillory (Sept. 4)

While Guillory’s debut novel, “The Wedding Date,” was all about a wedding weekend bringing two strangers together, this one’s about a disastrous proposal bringing two strangers together in an unexpected and fun way.

If you can’t wait and are in need of a fun romance novel for this weekend, there are a few recent releases that will perfectly fill that void. “Spies, Lies, and Allies” by Lisa Brown Roberts is a sweet YA love story that takes place at a summer job, while “Always Never Yours” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka centers on a teenage girl looking to finally find love after all of her exes have found their own.

What are you waiting for? Go ahead, choose a new romance novel and kick back and relax with a book in one hand and a summer cocktail in the other.