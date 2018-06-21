Spring has come and gone and summer has officially taken its place. As the temperature outside heats up, keep your body temp cool with some delicious summer cocktails. Whether you prefer vodka or tequila, or maybe its cognac or rum, there’s an easy and refreshing mixed drink out there for everyone.

In honor of summer officially kicking off, go ahead and find your new favorite hot-weather drink. We’ve made it easy for you with this list of the five best summer cocktail recipes.

Garden Party

Photo: Tito's Handmade Vodka

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tito's Handmade Vodka

1 oz. lemon juice

0.75 oz. simple syrup

Club soda

Lemon wheels

Sprigs of rosemary and thyme

Ice

Whether you’re actually throwing a garden party for friends and want a fun drink to serve, or are just enjoying some fresh air by yourself, you can’t go wrong with this Abdul Ford-created recipe. Make it by combining the Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, syrup and ice in a glass and then topping it off with the club soda. Garnish with the lemon wheels and rosemary sprigs and you’re all ready to go.

Red, White & Berry Limeade

Photo: Courtesy of Karly Gomez, A Simple Pantry

Ingredients:

1 cup Smirnoff Red, White, & Berry or Smirnoff No. 21

1 cup black raspberry liqueur

3 cups limeade

This recipe, created by Karly Gomez of A Simple Pantry, is sugary, refreshing and perfect for the summertime. Make this easy drink by combining all the ingredients inn a large pitcher and chilling until it’s nice and cold. This recipe, which makes about 10 glasses, should be served over ice with blueberries, raspberries and apple slices as garnishes.

D’USSE Horchata

Photo: D’USSÉ Cognac

Ingredients:

2 oz. Banana Infused D'USSÉ Cognac

3 oz. Horchata

1 tablespoons Grated Mexican Chocolate Ibarra

2 dashes Aztec Chocolate Bitters

2 dashes Barrel Aged Vanilla Bitters

Dust of Ibarra Mexican Chocolate powder.

Get a little fancy this summer with this D'USSÉ Cognac-based recipe. Shake all the ingredients together with some ice until it’s nice and cold. Strain the concoction into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with a dusting of Ibarra Mexican Chocolate powder.

Tierra Colorada (aka Manny's Matcha)

Photo: Tequila CAZADORES

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

1/2 oz. Green Chartreuse

2 oz. Ginger Beer

2 oz. Fresh Brew Earl Grey Tea

1/2 oz. Lemon

Pinch of Nutmeg

Everyone loves a good iced tea when it’s hot out, so why not make it a boozy one? This drink, created by Tequila CAZADORES ambassador Manny Hinojosa, can be made by combining all the ingredients (save for the tea) in a shaker with ice. After the items are all together, serve the cocktail on the rocks and top with the fresh brew tea. Use slices of lemon and ginger as garnishes.

Bubbly Piña Colada

Photo: Malibu Original

Ingredients:

1.5 part Malibu Original

0.5 parts Pineapple syrup

0.5 parts Coconut milk

1 oz. prosecco or cava

Kick the classic Piña Colada up a notch with this Malibu Rum recipe. Put the prosecco aside for a second and shake all the other ingredients together with some ice. Then, stir the prosecco in the shaker and strain into a flute. Garnish with a pineapple wedge for a little extra flair and enjoy.