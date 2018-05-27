Summer movie season is here! While May certainly gave fans some big blockbusters, there will be even more heading to theaters in June, July and August. Watch trailers for 21 of this summer’s hottest movies:

1. “Adrift” (June 1) Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play Tami and Richard, lovers who accidentally sail into a dangerous hurricane. After surviving the storm, Richard is injured and Tami must figure out how to save them. Rated PG-13.

2. “Ocean’s 8” (June 8) Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) sister is the mastermind in this summer movie. Debbie (Sandra Bullock) plans to steal a diamond necklace at the Met Gala with an all-female team. Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter also star. Rated PG-13.

3. “Hotel Artemis” (June 8) Jodie Foster stars as a doctor who runs a secret hospital for criminals. She has a very specific set of rules for patients to make sure that nothing goes wrong. However, it’s hard to trust law breakers. Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Zachary Quinto and more star. Rated R.

4. “Incredibles 2” (June 15) The animated superhero family returns in this summer sequel. As Elastigirl (Helen Hunt) returns to fight for superhero rights, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays home to take care of the kids. Rated PG.

5. “Tag” (June 15) A group of friends play tag for a month every year. It’s an all-out war, but this year, the only undefeated player is getting married. However, he’s ready for all the sneak-attacks. Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher and Hannibal Buress star. Rated R.

6. “Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22) Chris Pratt and Bryce Dalls Howard’s characters return to the island when a volcano is about to erupt. They just want to save some of the dinosaurs, but others have less honorable intentions. This summer blockbuster is expected to explode at the box office. Rated PG-13.

7. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (July 6) Find out what Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) were up to during “Avengers: Infinity War.”

8. “Bleeding Steel” (July 6) Jackie Chan returns to the big screen as a Hong Kong police inspector whose daughter is used as a pawn in a terrorist plot. Rated R.

9. “Sorry to Bother You” (July 6) “Atlanta” star Lakeith Stanfield leads this quirky comedy about a black telemarketer who changes his voice to achieve massive levels of success. Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Danny Glover and Terry Crews also appear. Rated R.

10. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (July 6) Dracula (Adam Sandler) looks for love on a cruise in this kids movie. He falls for Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), a captain with a dark secret — she’s vampire hunter Van Helsing’s descendant. Selena Gomez also returns as the voice of Mavis in the animated flick. Rated PG.

11. “Skyscraper” (July 13) Dwayne Johnson plays a veteran who now works in private security. He is framed for a fire in the world’s tallest and safest skyscraper, but he must go into the burning building and save his family. Rated PG-13.

12. “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” (July 20) This sequel will flashback to Donna’s (Lily James) pregnancy as Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns of her own bun in the oven. Expect plenty of ABBA songs along the way. Rated PG-13.

13. “The Equalizer 2” (July 20) This sequel to the 2014 movie finds Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) delivering justice after a loved one is attacked.

14. “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” (July 27) The Teen Titans realize that all the major superheroes have movies, so they want to be on the big screen. Now, if only they could get movie executives to take them seriously. Rated PG.

15. “Mission Impossible: Fallout” (July 27) Tom Cruise returns for the sixth installment of the action franchise. This time, Ethan Hunt and his team have to face consequences after a mission goes wrong. New cast members include Superman actor Henry Cavill (and his mustache) and Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”).

16. “Christopher Robin” (Aug. 3) Christopher Robin is married to Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and the father of a little girl, but his high-pressure job prevents him from being the family man he wants to be. When he hits his low point, Winnie the Pooh shows up asking for help. Rated PG.

17. “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (Aug. 3) Mila Kunis’ character is recovering from a breakup with the help of her best friend (Kate McKinnon), and then she discovers that her ex is a CIA agent. She gets dragged into a mission to save people from terrorists. The action comedy also features “Outlander” star Sam Heughan and Justin Theroux.

18. “The Darkest Minds” (Aug. 3) Teens start developing powers, and the government wants to detain them in this movie, based on the Alexandra Bracken novel. Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) is one of the most powerful adolescents, and she joins a group of runaway teens who escape the camps. However, they soon realize that running isn’t the answer. They must fight back. Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie also star.

19. “Mile 22” (Aug. 3) Mark Wahlberg plays a secret agent who must get to a mysterious police officer with sensitive information and smuggle him out of the U.S.

20. “BlacKkKlansman” (Aug. 10) In the 1970s, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first black detective at the Colorado Springs Police Department, decides to infiltrate and expose the KKK.

21. “Crazy Rich Asians” (Aug. 15) Nick (Henry Golding) falls for Rachel (Constance Wu) while he’s at a modest teaching job in New York. They start a relationship, and Nick never brings up the fact that he’s wealthy. He never mentions that his family has an absurd fortune or that he’s pretty much Singapore’s most eligible bachelor. Rachel makes some crazy discoveries when she goes to Singapore to meet his family.

22. “Slender Man” (Aug. 24) Four teens decide to mess around and try to summon Slender Man. They think they’re debunking the mythical creature, but then one of the girls suddenly disappears.

Photo: Marvel Studios