The longest day of the year, also known as the summer solstice, is Thursday and marks the first official day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky.

The word "solstice" is from the Latin "solstitium" from sol (sun) and stitium (to stop). This word the sun standing still, and literally means “furthest or culminating point; a turning point.” The summer solstice lasts until Sept. 23. On this day, the sun does not go down in the Arctic Circle.

The shortest day of the year, known as the winter solstice, occurs between Dec. 20 and 22.

Here are some quotes about summer solstice for sun lovers.

1. “Summer's lease hath all too short a date.” ― William Shakespeare, “Shakespeare’s Sonnets.”

2. “Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds.” ― Regina Brett

3. “A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.” ― St. Francis of Assisi

4. “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” ― Kellie Elmore

5. “Summer is only the unfulfilled promise of spring, a charlatan in place of the warm balmy nights I dream of in April. It’s a sad season of life without growth. … It has no day.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

6. “It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.” ― Maud Hart Lovelace, “Betsy-Tacy and Tib”

7. “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” ― Jenny Han, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

8. “Hot weather opens the skull of a city, exposing its white brain, and its heart of nerves, which sizzle like the wires inside a light bulb. And there exudes a sour extra-human smell that makes the very stone seem flesh-alive, webbed and pulsing.” ― Truman Capote, “Summer Crossing”

9. “Be like the flower, turn your face to the sun.” ― Kahlil Gibran

10. “And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville