Summer is finally here, but that doesn’t mean it’s rerun season. Though the fall TV shows have wrapped up, there are plenty of new summer TV shows that have hit the airwaves just in time for the nights where all you want to do is sit in the air conditioning with some ice cream. These shows will keep you entertained all summer long:

“Pose” (premiered June 3 on FX, airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT) This Ryan Murphy-produced TV show is set in 1987 New York and focuses on the trans community and ball culture. It follows two houses, one with an established mother and one with a brand-new mother, as they become rivals. At its core, though, “Pose” is about a group of people searching for identity and acceptance. The way they create their houses and become family is more endearing than edgy.

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (premiered June 7 on Freeform, airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT) This Marvel superhero show is a gritty teen drama. Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) is a private school kid whose brother was killed by a cop. Tandy (Olivia Holt) is a teen runaway who gets into trouble after conning the wrong guy. The two have nothing in common except for the fact that they were caught in the ocean during a storm together and their reunion 10 years later seems to have triggered some supernatural powers.

“Love Is ___” (premiered June 19 on OWN, airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT) If you want romance, this is your summer TV show. “Black Lightning” showrunners Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil’s real-life love story is the source material for this dramedy. The series follows a Hollywood power couple Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir (Will Catlett) as they fall in love.

Photo: Anne Marie Fox/HBO; Michael Desmond/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; David Bukach/ABC

“Strange Angel” (premiered June 14 on CBS All Access, new episodes release Thursdays ) If you’re looking for something a little weirder, the CBS All Access drama might be for you. It’s inspired by the true story of Jack Parsons, who was a janitor at a chemical factory who was a wannabe rocket scientist. He gets pulled into a new occult religion where he performs “sex magick rituals” to make his dreams come true. Jack Reynor, Bella Heathcote and Rupert Friend star while Ridley Scott serves as executive producer.

“Take Two” (premieres June 21 on ABC, airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.) Unlike other shows on this list, “Take Two” isn’t dark, innovative or a potential Emmy nominee. The procedural is not even particularly original, but it’s a fun summer show if you need to take a break from the doom and gloom of the critically-acclaimed hits. Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie”) plays a scandal-ridden starlet who shadows a private investigator (Eddie Cibrian) and realizes her acting skills can come in handy. It’s a gender-reversed “Castle” (it even has the former show’s executive producers) and Bilson has all, if not more, of Nathan Fillion’s charm and charisma. It’s a light and fun summer watch (and particularly easy to catch up on if you miss an episode).

“Sharp Objects” (premieres July 8 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO) Based on the Gillian Flynn novel, the eight-episode season follows Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) returning to her hometown. The reporter is investigating the deaths of preteen girls, and she identifies with the victims more than she expects. The miniseries is expected to be one of the most critically-acclaimed hits of summer. “Big Little Lies” director Jean-Marc Vallée helmed the show.