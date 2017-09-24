Arguably the best game on the NFL 2017 Week 1 schedule is being reserved for “Sunday Night Football” when the New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys. The Sunday night matchups are usually much more interesting than the ones scheduled for “Thursday Night Football” or “Monday Night Football,” and this year’s schedule is no different.

The “Sunday Night Football” schedule is highlighted by rematches from last year’s playoffs. The Green Bay Packers will visit the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 2 primetime contest, pitting the two teams against each other for the first time since the NFC Championship Game. The Falcons are back playing on Sunday night in Week 8 when they visit the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LI rematch.

Three teams are tied for the most scheduled appearances on “Sunday Night Football” in 2017. The Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cowboys will all be featured three times. The Raiders and Cowboys will go head-to-head in the last scheduled Sunday night game of the year.

There are currently no games scheduled for Week 16 and Week 17, though that will eventually change. The NFL will move a game with playoff implications into each slot later in the season. The 2016 season ended with a Sunday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions that determined the winner of the NFC North.

Only three divisional matchups are currently scheduled for Sunday night. The Cowboys will play both the Giants and Washington Redskins. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup in Week 14.

The NFC East is the only division that is scheduled to have all of its teams featured on “Sunday Night Football.” Only one team from the NFC South and NFC West is on the Sunday night schedule.

Every Sunday night game airs on NBC at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Technically Thursday’s season opener between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was a part of “Sunday Night Football.” The same goes for the Thanksgiving night game between the Giants and Redskins, as well as the Week 16 Saturday night game between the Packers and Vikings.

Photo: Getty Images

Here’s a complete look at the Sunday night schedule in 2017:

Week 1, Sept. 10: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Week 2, Sept. 17: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 3, Sept. 24: Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Week 4, Oct. 1: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Week 5, Oct. 8: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Week 6, Oct. 15: New York Giants at Denver Broncos

Week 7, Oct. 22: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Week 8, Oct. 29: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Week 9, Nov. 5: Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Week 10, Nov. 12: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Week 11, Nov. 19: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 12, Nov. 26: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13, Dec. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

Week 14, Dec. 10: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15, Dec. 17: Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders