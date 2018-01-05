Passengers were forced to evacuate via emergency slides Friday night after two airliners collided on the ground at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in Canada causing a small fire on one of them. No injuries have been reported yet.

A WestJet Boeing 737-800 that was inbound from Cancun, Mexico, with 168 passengers on board and a crew of six, was stationary and waiting to proceed to a gate when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft moving back from another gate.

The Sunwing aircraft was not carrying any passengers or crew on board at the time the collision occurred, and the incident took place when the plane was "under tow," Sunwing said in a statement on its official Twitter page.

Video footage posted on social media of the incident showed flames coming from the Sunwing plane as passengers were heard screaming and crying inside the WestJet aircraft. Photos from the incident also showed severe damage sustained to the tail of the Sunwing jet.

Jeremy Cohn, a Toronto news cameraman, shared an audio recording of the mayday call from the WestJet flight to the control tower. In the audio, the pilot hurriedly notifies an evacuation and fire crews are scrambled.

Spokeswoman Lauren Stewart confirmed that the passengers on the WestJet aircraft were evacuated from the plane via emergency slides and all of them had been safely taken to the terminal and were clearing customs shortly after the collision.

"Due to the position of the aircraft on the laneway, WestJet guests required evacuation via the emergency slide. Emergency crews were on hand and responded immediately," WestJet said in a statement.

One of the passengers on the WestJet plane named Adrianna Lobo called the incident "really scary," especially, she said, since she was traveling along with her children.

"When you see all the fire and the smoke and everybody standing, people didn’t know what to do," she told CTV News.

Lobo explained that she did not realize the seriousness of the situation until she exited the aircraft.

"I started crying because I realized what happened,” she said.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the incident.