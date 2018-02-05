The Super Bowl brought plenty of excitement for football fans, but moviegoers were also treated to a bunch of new commercials. Highly anticipated movies like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” debuted new trailers during the biggest game of 2018. Watch all the new videos below:

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25) A short video was released during the Super Bowl, and you can see it below. However, the Han Solo prequel teaser only has a single shot of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. The full-length trailer, released Monday and seen at the top of this page, has much more of the beloved character as well as several scenes with Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson’s new characters.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4) The third “Avengers” movie already has a longer trailer, but this new video has clips of Captain America’s (Chris Evans) new shield, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) hanging out with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and a shot of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) piloting a spaceship with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and teenage Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22) Humans abandoned Jurassic World four years ago, but the island’s volcano is about to erupt. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) want to save the dinosaurs, but they might have to save the planet first. Not seen in this commercial is Jeff Goldbulm, who is returning to the franchise in this installment.

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” (July 27) Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) returns to save the day once again after a mission goes south. This Super Bowl trailer features plenty of action and also introduces a few new characters, including Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill and Henry Cavill’s mustache.

“The Cloverfield Paradox” (Feb. 4) Netflix debuted the trailer for the third installment of the “Cloverfield” franchise just hours before it hit the internet. The film was released right after the Super Bowl. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daniel Brühl and Elizabeth Debicki star.

“Red Sparrow” (March 2) Jennifer Lawrence stars as a KGB assassin in this thriller, based on the novel by former CIA operative Jason Matthews. The main character, also known as “a sparrow,” meets a CIA officer and considers becoming a double agent.

“Skyscraper” (July 13) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a former FBI agent who loses his leg. It seems like he’s looking for work as a security advisor for the world’s tallest building. It’s essentially a city trapping residents inside the skyscraper, and if something were to go wrong, tons of people would be in danger. So when the building has a massive fire and he is framed for it, he might be the only one who can save the people inside.

“A Quiet Place” (April 6) John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt star in this thriller, but they have no dialogue in the commercial. The movie follows a family who must avoid all noise. Anything other than silence will trigger something deadly.

